Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. Issued By Zacks Research (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NGT. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$58.57 on Friday. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$39.96 and a twelve month high of C$64.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.37 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -30.51%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

