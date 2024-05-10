Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canadian National Railway (CNR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian National Railway (TSE: CNR):

4/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$171.00 to C$172.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$205.00 to C$202.00.

4/22/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$185.00 to C$190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$191.00 to C$195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$189.00 to C$195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$172.00 to C$190.00.

4/4/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$170.00 to C$175.00.

4/1/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$195.00.

4/1/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$164.00 to C$171.00.

3/27/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$177.00 to C$183.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$173.00 to C$184.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

TSE CNR opened at C$174.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$174.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$167.20. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$181.34.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.09%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, with a total value of C$86,571.20. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.