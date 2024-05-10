Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,736 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,197,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,092,000 after buying an additional 1,499,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,053 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 754,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 460,590 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,160.8% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 496,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 456,894 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,460.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 475,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 456,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NCLH stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

