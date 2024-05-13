UBS Group Raises Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $22.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RVLV. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Revolve Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

RVLV stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.94. 38,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,716. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after acquiring an additional 390,670 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 534,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 91,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 32,530 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Revolve Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,832 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 166,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

