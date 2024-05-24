Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

In other news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 86,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kura Oncology by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 40,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 264,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 182,221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Kura Oncology’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

