Analysts Set Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) PT at $6.38

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.
RSKD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
RSKD opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.31.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.
