APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $35.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.10.

NASDAQ APA opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. APA has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in APA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in APA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in APA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

