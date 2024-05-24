Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $86,049.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,251.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,889 shares of company stock worth $445,716. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 581,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.