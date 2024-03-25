23,555 Shares in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Bought by Invera Wealth Advisors LLC

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 77,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 34,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

QYLD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.