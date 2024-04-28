DigiByte 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.18 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $199.21 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,484.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $478.16 or 0.00753197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00132518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00045120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.66 or 0.00196368 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00054679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00105127 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,976,080,843 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

