EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Sets New 52-Week High at $350.43

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $350.43 and last traded at $349.80, with a volume of 11451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $347.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EME

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EME. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.