Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) CEO Antony Spring Sells 3,075 Shares

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) CEO Antony Spring sold 3,075 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $62,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Antony Spring also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 22nd, Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of Macy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $273,709.68.
Macy’s Price Performance
Macy’s stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,181,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,878. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Macy’s Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 186.49%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Macy’s by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Macy’s by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,825 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on M shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Macy’s
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Macy’s
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.