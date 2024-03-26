Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Portmeirion Group Stock Performance

Shares of PMP stock traded down GBX 21.31 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 243.69 ($3.08). The stock had a trading volume of 75,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,932. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 228.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 252.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64. The firm has a market cap of £34.09 million, a PE ratio of 724.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. Portmeirion Group has a one year low of GBX 200.17 ($2.53) and a one year high of GBX 522.65 ($6.60).

About Portmeirion Group

Featured Stories

Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

