Park Lawn Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

PLC traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,595. The firm has a market capitalization of C$579.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.53. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$15.67 and a twelve month high of C$28.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35.

PLC has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.63.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

