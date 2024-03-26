First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) Price Performance
Shares of FIBH remained flat at $26.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. First Bancshares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71.
About First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH)
