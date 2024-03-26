Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Ennis has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Ennis stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.44. Ennis has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ennis by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ennis in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ennis by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ennis by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

