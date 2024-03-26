Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Ennis has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
Ennis Price Performance
Ennis stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.44. Ennis has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06.
Ennis Company Profile
Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.
