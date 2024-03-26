Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) to Issue $0.04 Interim Dividend

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Company Profile
