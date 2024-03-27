BRP (DOOO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet cut BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Institutional Trading of BRP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 103.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after buying an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,421,000 after buying an additional 250,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after acquiring an additional 184,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BRP by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,643,000 after acquiring an additional 314,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

