Energous (WATT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.56. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Energous in the first quarter valued at about $4,244,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Energous during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

