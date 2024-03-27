Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$166,531.20 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Peter Jonathan Lind sold 9,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$166,531.20.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

ELD stock opened at C$18.70 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$11.38 and a twelve month high of C$18.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.51.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9598263 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.06.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

