Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Acquires C$14,938.50 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston acquired 10 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1,493.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,938.50.

Shares of TSE FFH traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1,482.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 6.07. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of C$870.31 and a 12-month high of C$1,563.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1,405.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,264.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 20.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 189.6163683 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $19.871 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FFH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,725.00.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

