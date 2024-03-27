Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Insider Acquires $19,075.00 in Stock

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) insider Edmund J. Burke bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $19,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $34,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. 162,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,829. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after buying an additional 131,412 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,681,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,985 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,011,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 209,674 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 842,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 249,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 23.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 105,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

