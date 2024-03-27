Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Insider Acquires $19,075.00 in Stock

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) insider Edmund J. Burke bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $19,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $34,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. 162,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,829. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.