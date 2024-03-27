Jerrell Shelton Sells 2,631 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $46,147.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,182 shares in the company, valued at $12,140,872.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $60,871.05.
- On Friday, March 15th, Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70.
Cryoport Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. 799,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,036. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35.
Institutional Trading of Cryoport
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.
Cryoport Company Profile
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
