Jerrell Shelton Sells 2,631 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $46,147.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,182 shares in the company, valued at $12,140,872.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 11th, Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $60,871.05.
  • On Friday, March 15th, Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70.

Cryoport Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. 799,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,036. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 16.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 50.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 64.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

