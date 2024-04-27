Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Down 7.6%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) traded down 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $21.02. 324,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 925,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Camping World from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Camping World had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 96.16%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $2,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,268 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,451,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth approximately $9,403,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth approximately $3,777,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 9.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,941,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after buying an additional 169,117 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 479.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 142,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

