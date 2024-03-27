Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CTO Sells $852,832.80 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) CTO John Rondoni sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $852,832.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of INSP traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.37. 483,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,001. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.58 and a beta of 1.35. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INSP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.29.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

