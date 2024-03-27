Oxen Trading Up 11.5% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $10.66 million and $6,743.60 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,713.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $538.69 or 0.00784247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.18 or 0.00137112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00045653 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00059671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.95 or 0.00200832 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00131945 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,265,659 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

