REX American Resources (REX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect REX American Resources to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REX American Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of REX stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69.

Institutional Trading of REX American Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in REX American Resources by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 185.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

