Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.68

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 3888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.04.
Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 35.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.
