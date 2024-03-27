Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.68

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 3888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Suzano Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 35.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suzano

Suzano Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Suzano in the first quarter worth $150,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 47.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 49,871 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano in the first quarter worth $2,837,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,361 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Featured Articles

