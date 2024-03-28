79,641 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 79,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,223,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,315 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,141,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,743,000 after buying an additional 293,109 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,880,000 after acquiring an additional 107,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,567,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 133,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,472,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.54.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
