79,641 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 79,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,223,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,315 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,141,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,743,000 after buying an additional 293,109 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,880,000 after acquiring an additional 107,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,567,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 133,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,472,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.