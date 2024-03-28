Aion Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $774.23 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00110535 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00039166 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00017838 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002825 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

