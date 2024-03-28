Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Hill Island Financial LLC

Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.44. 10,278,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,950,756. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,378 shares of company stock valued at $35,461,377 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.