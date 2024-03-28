Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 878 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.69.

BURL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.67. 339,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $232.69.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

