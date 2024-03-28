Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ERTH. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

ERTH traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $42.45. 3,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,710. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $237.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $52.85.

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

