Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $714,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,000. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,270,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,004,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.21. 591,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,629. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.98.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

