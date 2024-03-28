Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 134,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 260,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Azincourt Energy Trading Down 14.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$8.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.06.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.

