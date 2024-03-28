WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Stock Price Up 12.5%

WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 2,046,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,678% from the average daily volume of 35,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

WesCan Energy Trading Up 75.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.63.

WesCan Energy Company Profile

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada; and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

