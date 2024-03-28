AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF) Short Interest Update

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,200 shares, a growth of 119.7% from the February 29th total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IDDTF remained flat at C$31.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.95. AB Industrivärden has a 12-month low of C$31.87 and a 12-month high of C$31.87.

About AB Industrivärden (publ)

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

