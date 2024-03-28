Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Short Interest Up 382.6% in March

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 382.6% from the February 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Base Resources Stock Down 63.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BSRUF opened at 0.05 on Thursday. Base Resources has a 1-year low of 0.05 and a 1-year high of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.10.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

