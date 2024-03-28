Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Short Interest Up 382.6% in March

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 382.6% from the February 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Base Resources Stock Down 63.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BSRUF opened at 0.05 on Thursday. Base Resources has a 1-year low of 0.05 and a 1-year high of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.10.
About Base Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Base Resources
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Bitcoin Depot Falls Into Value Territory With Expansion Underway
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 7 Stocks That Will Drive the Weight Loss Drugs Market
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.