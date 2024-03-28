BioAtla’s (BCAB) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 256.08% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioAtla from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 17.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioAtla by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.
