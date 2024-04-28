TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE) to Issue Dividend of €0.79

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.79 ($0.84) per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE opened at GBX 69.60 ($0.86) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 62.32. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of GBX 48.74 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 71.50 ($0.88). The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.12.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

