Short Interest in Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Declines By 17.8%

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,200 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,146.0 days.
Avacta Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AVCTF remained flat at $0.59 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. Avacta Group has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $2.17.
Avacta Group Company Profile
