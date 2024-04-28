Short Interest in Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Declines By 17.8%

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,200 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,146.0 days.

Avacta Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AVCTF remained flat at $0.59 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. Avacta Group has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $2.17.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

