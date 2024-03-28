BMO Capital Markets Boosts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$16.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 42.60% from the company’s previous close.

SES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.53.

SES stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 318,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.81 and a 1-year high of C$11.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.13.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7098351 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$137,356.34. In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$137,356.34. Insiders have sold 751,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,853 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

