Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Booking by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc increased its stake in shares of Booking by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,917,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Booking Trading Down 0.2 %

BKNG stock traded down $8.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,665.24. 71,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,025. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,580.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,314.29. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.