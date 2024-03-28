Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.50

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 6932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 259,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,449,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000.

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

