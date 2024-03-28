Cronos Reaches Market Cap of $4.06 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $4.06 billion and $29.71 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00076606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00024787 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017334 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

