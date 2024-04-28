Marquette Asset Management LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $191,000.

Shares of BSCQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. 521,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

