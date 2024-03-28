Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $9.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.07.

CGAU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CGAU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.0518 dividend. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -54.05%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.