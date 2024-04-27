Mears Group plc (MER) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.30 on July 16th

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.11) per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mears Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Mears Group stock opened at GBX 355 ($4.38) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. The firm has a market cap of £345.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,365.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 358.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 318.66. Mears Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 207.50 ($2.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 379.50 ($4.69).

Insider Transactions at Mears Group

In related news, insider Andrew C. M. Smith bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.34) per share, with a total value of £70,200 ($86,709.49). 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities upped their price objective on Mears Group from GBX 375 ($4.63) to GBX 420 ($5.19) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

