Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.338 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

NGT opened at C$58.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$67.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$39.96 and a 1 year high of C$68.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.11.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.37 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.4813847 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NGT shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Newmont from C$71.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

