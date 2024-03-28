Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $726.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $629.00 to $726.00 in a report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.93.

Get Cintas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

Cintas Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $688.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $619.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.70. Cintas has a 52 week low of $438.59 and a 52 week high of $704.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $3,509,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.